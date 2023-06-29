Louis Theroux to Deliver MacTaggart Lecture

ADVERTISEMENT

Broadcaster, author and podcaster Louis Theroux is set to deliver the James MacTaggart Memorial Lecture at the 2023 Edinburgh TV Festival brought to you by Screen Scotland.

Theroux’s lecture will cover the challenges facing broadcasters in the multiplatform universe, how he has maintained longevity and relevance in broadcasting after 25 plus years, and the reasons for both fear and optimism in a world beset by populism, social media, AI and virality in all its forms.

Theroux said: “I am beyond thrilled to be asked to deliver this year’s MacTaggart lecture. The old Chinese curse runs, ‘May you live in interesting times.’ But I also believe interesting times—to those of us whose job it is to report on them and reflect them, while also providing an occasional distraction from them – can be a blessing. The many years I’ve spent reporting on the fringes have been an ample education on the nature of human psychology and the strange place the world now finds itself in. I look forward to sharing some insight into what I think I’ve learned.”

This year’s advisory chair, Kiran Nataraja, said: “Louis is one of the defining documentary filmmakers of our times. Now also running an indie, nurturing breakout talent, and expanding into new areas, his 2023 MacTaggart Lecture will be a centrepiece of the Edinburgh TV Festival.”

The festival’s executive chair, Fatima Salaria said: “Louis is one of the most thoughtful and pointed figures in TV with a wide range of cultural interests and a broad appeal across generations. I can’t wait to hear his take on where TV is, where it’s come from and where it’s going.”