LaLiga Studios Bolsters Management Team

LaLiga Studios has expanded its leadership team with three new hires, alongside unveiling its latest project: The Power of our Fútbol.

Paz Pérez Sanz comes on board as art director following four years at Real Madrid TV, where she was responsible for brand change, chain continuity and programs.

Marta Ruiz joins LaLiga Studios as director of new projects. With more than 25 years of industry experience, her recent credits include director of Ya Son Las Ocho and Secret Story: Última Hora and the development of Insiders for Netflix.

Anabel López Antolín has been named director of production. López Antolín was previously production manager at La Nueva TV, overseeing formats such as Madrileños por el Mundo.

The newly revealed documentary The Power of our Fútbol is a co-production between IMA (Banijay Iberia) and LaLiga Studios. It follows LaLiga’s shift in its corporate image and is a tale of profound change and empowerment, a bold statement of the recognition of the power of football.

Chalo Bonifacino Cooke, managing director of LaLiga Studios, said: “We are thrilled to bolster LaLiga Studios’ leadership team with Paz, Marta and Anabel, whose experience speaks for itself. I know their shared passion, knowledge and creative thinking will be the perfect combination to deliver a rich slate of sports content.”