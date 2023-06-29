Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Decker Boards FAST Festival

ADVERTISEMENT

The FAST Festival, taking place July 25 and 26, has lined up a keynote from David Decker, president of content sales at Warner Bros. Discovery. You can register for the event here for free.

Decker leads the division responsible for licensing and distributing all Warner Bros. Discovery-produced film, television, animation and digital content to streaming, television and third-party platforms across North America, as well as direct-to-consumer digital and physical retail sales of Warner Bros. studio content.

The FAST Festival will explore the booming FAST and AVOD segment, delivering keynotes and panels with leading FAST channel operators, AVOD acquisition executives and distributors. It will be streamed live and available on-demand on www.FastFest.tv. Unlike other events requiring hefty registration fees, attendance to the FAST Festival is free, offering sponsors the opportunity to reach executives who subscribe to our five daily newsletters. Our virtual festivals attract an average of 1,700 participants.

