Conecta FICTION & ENTERTAINMENT Concludes Sixth Edition

ADVERTISEMENT

The sixth edition of Conecta FICTION & ENTERTAINMENT has wrapped in Toledo, Spain, where industry professionals gathered for four days with the aim of promoting co-productions between America and Europe.

The event welcomed a total of 728 accredited professionals from 31 countries from both continents, according to Géraldine Gonard, the director of Conecta FICTION & ENTERTAINMENT. Seventy percent of the participants were Spanish, and there was also heavy participation from the U.S., France, Argentina, Italy, the U.K. and Portugal.

The majority of the participants were producers, scriptwriters, distributors, TV channels, platforms, talent and institutions, as well as national and regional audiovisual support organizations, both from Spain and other countries.

Nearly 4,000 face-to-face meetings were held at the Palacio de Congresos El Greco, and participants were offered a total of 17 panels, ten keynotes, five pitching sessions and 21 activities, including workshops and talks. Eighteen were part of the special program dedicated to Spain as a focus country.

The next edition of Conecta FICTION & ENTERTAINMENT will feature as its countries in focus Mexico and Poland.

Ana Isabel Fernández, director-general of tourism, trade and crafts of the Junta de Comunidades de Castilla-La Mancha, said this year’s event provided “the opportunity to hold work meetings with around 30 of the main international production companies to continue positioning our region as a top-level audiovisual scenario.”