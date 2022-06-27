MIPCOM Confirms Early Exhibitor Lineup, Adds Co-Pro Market

ADVERTISEMENT

RX France (formerly Reed MIDEM) has unveiled plans to launch a new International Co-Production Market alongside the MIPCOM exhibition in the Palais des Festivals, which already has more than 200 exhibitors booked.

More than 200 exhibitors from 30 countries have already booked stand space for the content market, with the majority of returning exhibitors back to their pre-pandemic booth sizes or larger, bolstered by the re-opening of major outdoor stands on the Croisette beach and surrounding the Palais des Festivals.

The new sidebar is dedicated to accelerating international co-production and development business in Cannes. It will be held at the new Seaview Producers Hub. The supersized Seaview Producers Hub will feature a well-appointed lounge with ample indoor and outdoor seating to accommodate hundreds of daily meetings prioritized for creators, producers, commissioners and development executives. The Seaview stage and curated areas will support the co-production program and daily events.

Lucy Smith, RX France’s entertainment division director, said: “2022 is undoubtedly the comeback year for MIPCOM Cannes. A healthy set of confirmations four months out from the market, with more being added daily, demonstrates the huge appetite for the return of a full-strength MIPCOM. And, unhampered by last year’s travel restrictions, to meet increased demand we have a supersized edition planned for this October in Cannes. More to come over the coming months. Watch this space!”

MIPCOM takes place October 17 to 20 in the Palais des Festivals. MIPJunior returns to its pre-market weekend schedule, October 15 to 16, at the JW Marriott Cannes.

Among those already confirmed to attend are 9 Story Media Group, Aardman, A+E Networks, Abacus Media Rights, ABC Commercial, About Premium Content, All3Media International, AMC Studios, Armoza Formats, Arte France, Avalon Distribution, Banijay, Bavaria, Beta Film, Beyond Rights, Blue Ant Media, Cake Distribution, Caracol, Catalan Films, Cineflix Rights, CJ ENM, Cyber Group Studios, Danish Broadcasting Corporation, DCD Rights, Deutsche Welle, Dori Media, Dynamic Television, Eccho Rights, Electric Entertainment, Endeavor Content, Federation International, FilmRise, Fuji Television Network, Gaumont, Global Agency, Global Screen, ITV Studios, The Jim Henson Company, Kanal D International, KBS Media, Keshet International, Lionsgate, M6, MarVista Entertainment/Fox Entertainment, Mattel, Mediapro, Mercury Studios, NBCUniversal International, Netflix, Newen Connect, Nippon Television Network, NRK, ORF, Paramount Global Content Distribution, Passion Distribution, PBS international, Rai Com, Red Arrow Studios International, RTE, RTVE, SBS Content, Screen Australia, Shaftesbury, SVT, SODEC—Quebec Creatif, Spin Master Entertainment, Studiocanal, Talpa, TelevisaUnivision, Terra Mater Studios, TF1 Studios, TV Azteca, TVP, Ukrainian National Stand, Unifrance, Viaplay, Warner Bros. International Television Distribution, WildBrain, ZDF Studios and ZEE Entertainment.