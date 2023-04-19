MIPTV 2023 Wraps in Cannes

ADVERTISEMENT

The 60th edition of MIPTV came to a close in Cannes today with attendance up 22 percent from last year’s edition to reach 5,650 delegates, RX France’s Lucy Smith told reporters this morning.

Participants hailed from 86 countries, with 5,510 delegates in person in Cannes and a further 120 through the MIPTV online platform.

MIPTV is returning to Cannes in 2024, from April 15 to 17, Smith revealed at the wrap press conference. She recapped some of the highlights of the week, including the “Super Sunday” activities that included the first MIPDOC International Buyer Screenings; keynotes from Evan Shapiro, ITV Studios’ Ruth Berry, STUDIOCANAL’s Anna Marsh and Sister’s Jane Featherstone; and the packed FAST & Global Summit on Tuesday.

“We changed it to a market that is more concentrated, bringing everything into these three days; more flexible, enabling exhibitors to scale their presence to meet the priorities for this time of year; and it has detailed genre strands to meet the needs of doc, factual, formats, kids and now FAST. And most importantly, an international market. We do global, multi-genre markets here in Cannes.”

Smith said she’s aware there is “noise” about all the developments in the media conferences landscape. “I can confirm that MIPTV has grown. MIPTV will be back next year. We are focusing on what we do and that we are really the only ones to do, which is a global spring market.”

Smith added: “The benefits to having all of the international industry in one place to discover, connect and acquire is magnified by trends such as increased licensing to third parties, the pace of growth for FAST channels internationally, and the ongoing hunger for, and necessity of, co-production partnerships—themes we will further build on at MIPCOM Cannes in October.”

More than 80 percent of the exhibition space at MIPCOM Cannes has already been sold, Smith said. “Confirmations have been streaming in early, plans are ambitious and all roads lead to Cannes this October.”

RX France’s schedule of events this year also includes the tenth anniversary edition of MIP Cancun, set for November 13 to 16.