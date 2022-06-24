Universal Studio Group Taps Netflix Alum for IP Acquisitions Role

ADVERTISEMENT

Universal Studio Group (USG) has hired Netflix alum Jordan Moblo as executive VP of creative acquisitions and IP management.

Moblo, formerly director of IP scouting at Netflix, will be responsible for sourcing and acquiring content for Universal Television (UTV), UCP, Universal International Studios (UIS) and Universal Television Alternative Studio (UTAS). He will also expand the USG IP team and oversee global book and IP acquisitions that align with USG content strategy for scripted and unscripted series across broadcast television, premium and basic cable, streaming and podcasting.

Additionally, Moblo will work with the studios’ partners to identify strategic opportunities and will manage the podcast division, USG Audio, and graphic novel imprint, USG Graphic.

In his new role, Moblo will report directly to Erin Underhill, president of UTV; Beatrice Springborn, president of UCP and UIS; and Toby Gorman, president of UTAS.

During his time at Netflix, Moblo built the company’s IP scouting department from the ground up and oversaw a team of executives and book scouts who identify, track and secure books and other forms of IP for adaptation purposes. Prior to that, he was the director and co-head of the creative acquisitions department at Disney Television Studios.

Throughout his career, Moblo has helped option over 100 pieces of IP, including Karin Slaughter’s Will Trent series (ABC/Liz Heldens), A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Ron Moore/Hulu), Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Hulu/Liz Tigelaar), We Begin at The End by Chris Whitaker (20th/Old 320 Sycamore), Finlay Donovan is Killing It by Elle Cosimano (20th/Marlene King) and Paola Santiago and The River of Tears by Tehlor Kay Mejia (UnbeliEVAble/Disney+).

“Jordan has impeccable taste in identifying and securing intellectual property that can be brought to series,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of USG. “We’re beyond pleased to have his expertise in sourcing and acquiring projects across the entire USG portfolio while building a team to acquire compelling content that aligns with and broadens our notable roster.”