Universal Studio Group has named Blossom Lefcourt, previously at Entertainment One (eOne) and ViacomCBS, as its new global head of business affairs.

Lefcourt will head the global team and support all of Universal Studio Group’s business needs across its four studios.

She joins from eOne, where she was executive VP of global business and legal affairs for television. During her tenure, she worked across multiple platforms and projects ranging from Yellowjackets to A Gentleman in Moscow. She also oversaw all overall and first-look deals, including those with Mark Gordon, Alexi Hawley, Beau Willimon and more.

Prior to that, Lefcourt was executive VP and deputy general counsel for business and legal affairs at ViacomCBS. In that role, she was responsible for overseeing all development and production business and legal affairs for the entertainment and youth brands channels and studios, including Comedy Central, MTV, Paramount Network and Smithsonian Channel. She also structured and negotiated major overall deals with Trevor Noah, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, Darren Star and Taylor Sheridan.

“Blossom has the technical expertise, deep industry knowledge and collaborative approach needed to head our global team and support all of USG’s diverse business needs across our four studios,” said Pearl Igbokwe, chairman of Universal Studio Group. “In addition to her resume, Blossom’s energy, passion for the role and commitment to reinforcing a positive culture proved that she was the right fit for our USG family, and I am confident she will be an excellent addition to our remarkable business affairs team.”

“I’d like to thank Jeremy Adell for filling in as interim head during this search,” Igbokwe continued. “It goes without saying that Jeremy is a tremendous asset to USG and will continue to drive our business as part of Blossom’s team.”