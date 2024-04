ADVERTISEMENT

Alon Shtruzman, former Keshet International CEO, and Gil Goldschein, former CEO of Bunim/Murray Productions, have been named co-CEOs and equity partners in the studio, talent management and TV and film sales company 5X Media.

Scott Einbinder (Killer Joe) launched the company in January 2023 and is transitioning to executive chairman in the new corporate structure.

The partners have secured a second round of investment, led by the company’s initial backer, Los Angeles-based BH Alliance. The capital will be used to support 5X Media’s growth under Shtruzman’s and Goldschein’s leadership.

Einbinder, who formerly served as co-CEO of Cristal Pictures, which co-financed and co-produced the Ryan Reynolds film The Hitman’s Bodyguard, said, “This new infusion of capital represents a tremendous vote of confidence by our investors in our plans to smartly expand in the U.S. and internationally. I believe the extraordinary leadership skills of Alon and Gil, who have an unprecedented track record of building successful domestic and international teams and companies, will lead us to prosper. In the weeks ahead, we will be announcing the superb executive team they are assembling, all of whom will apply their unique corporate and creative skill sets to differentiate 5X.”

“With our international-focused approach to the business, we plan to produce and sell everywhere and anywhere,” Shtruzman said. “We believe we can be nimble and adapt to the current climate of the media business. We used to say that content is king but the days of peak TV are over. Now talent is king, serving as the driver for today’s entertainment marketplace. 5X has been built on the integration of talent management and production, with the two key verticals feeding one another. We thrive on great IP and great talent blended with storytelling and passion—all aimed for the creation of winning borderless content.”