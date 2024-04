ADVERTISEMENT

Grupo Televisa has clinched a deal to buy out AT&T’s interest in Sky Mexico, with Francisco Valim set to succeed Luis Malvido as the CEO of the platform.

The transaction makes Televisa the sole owner of Sky Mexico. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Televisa will pay the undisclosed transaction price in 2027 and 2028.

Malvido is stepping down after two years leading Sky Mexico. Bernardo Gómez and Alfonso de Angoitia, Televisa Co-CEOs, noted: “On behalf of Grupo Televisa, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to Luis for his leadership, innovation and valuable contributions to the company. Luis has been instrumental in the evolution and simplification processes of our core business at Sky, and we wish him continued success in his future projects.”

Valim adds CEO of Sky Mexico to his remit, alongside serving as CEO of Televisa’s cable segment.. “As CEO of both the cable and Sky segments, Francisco will have the mandate of generating significant synergies and efficiencies for Televisa,” said Gómez and de Angoitia. “We are confident this decision will allow us to strengthen Televisa’s competitive and financial position.”