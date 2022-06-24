Friday, June 24, 2022
Spotlight: Kanal D International

Among the drama series Kanal D International is presenting to the global market, Three Sisters has been dubbed “the leading drama of Tuesday nights” due to its success in Turkey.

Three Sisters stars Iclal Aydın and Reha Özcan. The new romantic comedy Love and Hate, directed by Serdar Gözelekli, is also on the company’s slate.

That Girl, which is set to launch in September, “will be a premium drama produced by Focus Film, and Mehmet Ozan Dolunay, the successful [actor] from Ruthless City, will be one of the leading acts,” says Ekin Koyuncu, executive director.

“We also have strong dramas like Ruthless City and Hekimoğlu and romantic comedies Twist of Fate, Recipe of Love and Love Trap in our wide catalog,” Koyuncu adds.











