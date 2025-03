ADVERTISEMENT

Filming on the romantic, music-filled comedy series NOA, from FAM Contenidos, Sipur and producer Yair Dori, has begun filming in Buenos Aires.

NOA stars Israeli pop star Noa Kirel and Argentinean actor and singer Agustin Bernasconi. It tells the story of Noa, who, after months of a long-distance relationship, travels to Argentina to meet her boyfriend. Nothing goes as planned, however, and Noa meets Tomy, a young man trying to reconcile his past and forge a new life away from music. All of this happens while Noa, under pressure from her parents and dealing with her new reality in Buenos Aires, embarks on a journey of discovery in search of her own musical identity.

In addition to Kirel and Bernasconi, the cast includes Jose Gimenez Zapiola “El Purre” (Cromagnon), Caro Domenech (Entrelazados), Kevsho (Entrelazados), Bianca Spinello (STM Se tu Misma), Mica Suarez (Pequeña Victoria), Agus Benavides (El Marginal) and Jero Bosio (Ringo). Gastón Dalmau (Casi Angeles) will make a special appearance.

The series is being directed by Mauro Scandolari.