MGM Television and Sipur have renewed their first-look production and distribution deal, which dates back to 2020.

To date, the pact has resulted in a wide-ranging slate of scripted and premium documentary projects in various stages of development. Among them are We Will Dance Again, the award-winning feature documentary chronicling firsthand accounts of the October 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack on Israel’s Nova Music Festival.

Lindsay Sloane, head of MGM Television, said, “Sipur has been a tremendous partner, sharing our vision for elevating premium content that informs audiences around the world. We are thrilled to continue this fruitful collaboration, and together, we’re poised to bring even more compelling stories to the global stage.”

Sipur CEO Emilio Schanker said, “MGM Television is a great partner that has been highly supportive of our ambitious co-production slate. We are excited to continue this very productive relationship, which has given us the bandwidth to successfully pursue our overall company focus of elevating high-end film and television projects to the international stage through key strategic partnerships.”