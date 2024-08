ADVERTISEMENT

Salome Peillon, formerly the COO of Faraway Road Productions, has joined the global entertainment studio Sipur as chief revenue officer.

Peillon brings her extensive sales and operations experience to Sipur. After spending eight years at Armoza Formats, where she led sales, the executive joined Faraway Road.

Sipur CEO Emilio Schenker said, “Salome brings us a wealth of experience in sales and operations, and we are fortunate to have her on our team as we continue to grow at a rapid pace.”