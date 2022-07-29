Faraway Road Appoints New COO & EVP of Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Candle Media’s Faraway Road Productions has hired Salome Peillon and Adi Ezroni as chief operating officer and executive VP of content, respectively.

With offices in Tel Aviv and Los Angeles, Peillon will oversee the studio’s global operations. Ezroni, meanwhile, will oversee creative development and production for Faraway Road’s film and television projects. Ezroni previously served as co-head of features and VP of television at Keshet Studios, while Peillon previously served as head of international sales at Armoza Formats.

Faraway Road was founded by Fauda creators Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff. It was acquired this year by Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs’ Candle Media.

Raz and Issacharoff said: “We are excited to add Salome and Adi to our team, to further drive our focus on creating premium content with global appeal and as we work with our new partners at Candle Media to expand our capabilities.”

Ezroni said: “I’m thrilled to join the Faraway creative engine. The opportunity to work with Avi, Lior, Kevin and Tom is incredibly energizing. I look forward to establishing ourselves as the ‘go to’ for propulsive, character-driven content and as a beacon for authentic storytellers.”

Peillon said: “With the recent acquisition by Candle Media and the robust slate of projects in development and production, I am excited to work with the team on growing our offices, positioning the company across multiple international markets and collaborating with creative partners to bring unique voices to the screen.”