Netflix Retains Lead in Australian SVOD Market

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix had a dominant 33 percent share of Australian SVOD subscribers as of September 2021, and a 38 percent share of SVOD streaming minutes in the first nine months of this year, according to new Media Partners Asia (MPA) data.

In terms of SVOD subs—which totaled 19.4 million at the end of September—Prime Video and Disney+ each had a 15 percent share, followed by Stan with 13 percent and Foxtel’s OTT services at 11 percent. In terms of usage, meanwhile, Stan came in second to Netflix at 18 percent, followed by Disney+ at 16 percent and Prime Video at 9 percent.

In the first nine months of this year, Australians streamed 20 billion minutes of premium online video, according to MPA’s Australia Online Video Consumer Insights & Analytics. The report, which leverages MPA’s proprietary AMPD Research Platform, found that SVOD drove 70 percent of premium video streaming, with BVOD at 30 percent.

Australians have an average of 3.5 subscriptions per household, the report continues. Netflix has attracted subs with its lineup of U.S. originals and acquired English-language comedies and dramas. Disney+ has been boosted by the Star proposition. Prime Video’s consumption is being driven by acquired U.S. and U.K. dramas, procedural series and movies. Output deals with ViacomCBS and NBCUniversal and a strong sports lineup have helped Stan differentiate itself in the market. Foxtel’s Kayo is Australia’s leading sports SVOD platform, while Binge has been boosted by deals with NBCUniversal and HBO.

“Australia’s subscription streaming market is maturing at 60 percent household penetration,” said Vivek Couto, executive director of MPA. “New entrants will need to win market share from incumbents and consider freemium models with strong local partnerships. The importance of sports continues to grow with four major players led by Foxtel’s Kayo competing for subscribers and audience loyalty. The overall sports segment accounted for almost 15 percent of the total SVOD customer base at end-September 2021.”