World Screen Rebrands Targeted Websites

Following its acquisition of TVKids.com earlier this year, World Screen is rebranding its targeted destinations for drama and factual as TVDrama.com and TVReal.com, respectively, as part of its long-term strategy to invest in its portfolio of market-leading digital assets.

The TVDrama.com stand-alone website serves as the premier destination for news on the latest drama series, interviews with key players in the industry, features, analysis and more.

The stand-alone TVReal.com website is the ultimate hub to access news, video clips of new factual shows, interviews, features and more to keep you up to date on the latest developments within the documentary and unscripted programming business.

“The significant investments we’ve made to secure these premium .com destinations comes as part of our efforts to solidify the brand recognition of the preeminent targeted publications in the global content community,” says Ricardo Guise, president and publisher of World Screen. “The subsequent increase in organic traffic will help to maximize the return for every one of our advertising clients.”

“We know how much our readers in the kids, drama and factual communities rely on our steady stream of news updates throughout the day,” says Mansha Daswani, the editor of World Screen. “By rebranding our targeted websites, we’ve made it that much easier to connect with us every day to learn about all the latest developments in these thriving businesses.”