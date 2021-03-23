Stan Names New Chief Content Officer

ADVERTISEMENT

Cailah Scobie, currently commercial director of content at Stan, has been promoted to chief content officer.

Nick Forward will exit the chief content officer post in May for a new role at OSN. He has been with the company since its inception in 2015.

He commented in a memo to staff: “While it’s been a really tough decision moving on from a company I’ve been at from the very start, and a team of people I love working with, its hugely exciting opportunity and one that Abi and I had been considering for some time.

“I’m sure that it will come as absolutely no surprise to hear that Cailah will be ably stepping into my role, having been here (almost!) as long as I have, and having done such a phenomenal job across content acquisition and originals over the past few years. Cailah has been at the very heart of every one of Stan’s biggest content deals and will be an incredible success in the role, I have no doubt.”

Scobie previously held roles at Stan including as head of content acquisition and general counsel. She was previously corporate counsel at Nine and a lawyer with Blake Dawson and Telstra.