MIPTV Spotlight: Boat Rocker

A contemporary reimagining of the Robin Hood legend, Robyn Hood is a lead offering from Boat Rocker.

It features a fearless heroine and anti-authoritarian masked hip-hop band.

In the comedy arena, Slip tells the story of Mae Cannon (Zoe Lister-Jones), a 30-something who finds herself restless inside a marriage that works. The audience will follow her through a fantastical journey of parallel universes as she enters new relationships, trying to find her way back to her partner and, ultimately, herself.

Meanwhile, Krysten Ritter and Keeley Hawes star in Orphan Black: Echoes. “Our much-anticipated scripted series Orphan Black: Echoes is set in the same universe as the award-winning original series, which has a loyal and dedicated global fan base,” says Jon Rutherford, president of Boat Rocker Studios, Rights.

“The home for creative visionaries, Boat Rocker’s purpose is to tell stories and build iconic brands across all genres and mediums,” says Rutherford.