ABC listen Launching Bluey Companion Podcast

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia’s ABC listen has lined up an exclusive companion podcast for the hit show Bluey that will take listeners behind the scenes.

Launching on April 10, Behind Bluey will feature Bluey creator and showrunner Joe Brumm and members of the design, animation and production team talking shop about what goes into making the global hit.

“Making Bluey with Joe and this incredible team is a great privilege. This frank and funny podcast gives listeners a chance to hear how creative decisions are made and the exquisite details woven into every frame. Behind Bluey acknowledges the collective creative excellence and provides insight into the thought, effort, love and care that goes into creating a single episode,” said ABC head of children’s, Libbie Doherty.

New Bluey episodes will air weekly on Sundays from April 9 to June 7 at 8 a.m. and 6:20 p.m. on ABC Kids and ABC iview.