Succession, The Bear Lead TCA Awards

Succession notched up the most wins at the 39th annual TCA Awards, including taking home program of the year.

Succession also won for outstanding achievement in drama, while The Bear won on the comedy side. The Bear also took home the win for outstanding new program. Beef won in the category for movies, miniseries or specials.

Individual achievement in drama went to Rhea Seehorn for Better Call Saul, while the comedy win for individual achievement went to Natasha Lyonne for Poker Face.

Jury Duty won for reality programming, Bluey for children’s, Ms. Marvel for family and I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson for variety, talk or sketch.

Mel Brooks was this year’s career achievement honoree, and the Heritage Award went to The Carol Burnett Show.

“This was a landmark year for television, as we said goodbye to several powerhouse series while welcoming a new generation of shows and stars into this highly competitive landscape,” said Melanie McFarland, TV critic for Salon and outgoing TCA president. “Whether established hits or first-year favorites, our honorees exemplify the strength of television and the unique depth that it allows creators to explore. Though we are unable to gather in 2023, we sincerely congratulate each of this season’s winners, and we hope to celebrate in person in 2024.”