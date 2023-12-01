Amazon Signs Deal with Jury Duty’s Ronald Gladden

ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon MGM Studios has inked a two-year overall deal with Jury Duty’s Ronald Gladden, who will produce, develop and star in a variety of content.

Gladden rose to fame as the unsuspecting juror in Jury Duty on Amazon Freevee, which earned four Primetime Emmy nominations.

“Words cannot express how excited I am to officially be a part of the Amazon family,” Gladden said. “Jury Duty was a remarkable experience for me and one that introduced me to so many creative and inspiring people. I’m now looking forward to utilizing those new relationships to develop projects for Amazon MGM Studios.”

“At the heart of Jury Duty was a story about the power of human kindness, selflessness and empathy,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD, unscripted and targeted programming at Amazon MGM Studios. “Ronald exemplified this in his ability to genuinely connect with everyone around him, no matter their background, celebrity or idiosyncrasies. We’re excited to collaborate with Ronald and create more opportunities to bring joy, positivity and inspiration to Amazon customers.”