Tivify Launches New Premium Plan with AMC SELEKT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tivify has launched a new premium plan that comprises 22 channels, including 14 from the newly added AMC SELEKT offering.

AMC SELEKT’s channels include AMC, Canal Hollywood, Sundance TV, DARK, XTRM and Somos, specialized in movies and series; Canal HISTORIA, Odisea, AMC BREAK and AMC CRIME, focused on documentaries and reality TV; and Canal Decasa, Canal Cocina, Enfamilia and ¡BUENVIAJE!, focused on lifestyle.

The Tivify premium plan maintains its offering of the movies and series channels AXN, AXN Movies, Warner TV, TCM, Calle 13 and SYFY, as well as Mezzo and CNN International.

The new premium plan costs €9.99 ($11.00) per month. As part of a promotion, the plan currently also includes three LaLiga TV Hypermotion channels with all second-division matches for free until the end of the season. Additionally, Tivify is offering a two-for-one promotion and will add one month for free to all new subscribers.

AMC SELEKT can also be purchased independently from any other plan for €3.99 ($4.50) per month.