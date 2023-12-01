Paramount+ Partners with LATAM Airlines Group

ADVERTISEMENT

LATAM Airlines Group is gearing up to launch a Paramount+ branded channel on over 300 aircrafts across nearly 150 destinations in 25 countries.

Halo, the Paramount+ original series based on the Xbox franchise, will get a special place on LATAM flights: not only will Paramount+ take over welcome screens with Halo during December, marking the first time LATAM welcome screens get branded, but passengers will be able to watch the entire first season of the series.

In addition to Halo, customers can stream a variety of Paramount+ content and selected episodes from shows such as Yellowstone, Tulsa King, 1923 and Special Ops: Lioness, as well as kids favorites like Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years and Rugrats.

Marco Nobili, executive VP and international general manager at Paramount+, said: “At Paramount+, we are constantly looking for innovative ways to bring our content to as many viewers as possible, wherever they are, even in the skies. The partnership with LATAM Airlines allows us to reach a captive audience of consumers while they are traveling, and there’s no better way to discover a new series or enjoying a show than when you are flying. Making our Paramount+ content available to LATAM customers is great for the travelers, and a testament to our commitment to deliver exceptional consumer entertainment experiences to our fans.”

Paulo Miranda, VP of customers at LATAM Airlines Group, added: “We celebrate our collaboration with Paramount+ to further enhance the global experience of our passengers. At LATAM, we constantly strive to offer exceptional journeys, and this exciting agreement underscores our strong commitment. The innovations we bring aim not only to connect with the emotions of passengers but also to ensure that every journey with us is an unforgettable experience.”