Ad-Supported Version of AMC+ to Come

AMC Networks plans to debut an ad-supported tier of its AMC+ streaming service later this year, offering additional flexibility to subscribers and advertising partners.

The AMC+ premium streaming bundle features an extensive lineup of original programming from AMC, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV, as well as access to the Shudder, IFC Films Unlimited and Sundance Now targeted streaming services. These will also be included in the new ad-supported tier.

The addition of an ad-supported version will allow advertising partners to go beyond reaching viewers by buying spots on linear episodes or series. They will be able to orchestrate more high-impact placements across series, genres and franchises than ever before.

“This is a big moment for AMC Networks and for our advertising partners because it not only creates a fully ad-supported distribution ecosystem, it also allows advertisers to buy our shows, genres and franchises in a much more comprehensive and impactful way,” said Kim Kelleher, chief commercial officer of AMC Networks. “With our new series content, library titles and other targeted streaming platforms that are all bundled into AMC+, partners can move beyond individual shows and even series and choose to ‘own’ whole genres and franchises and drive messaging to target audiences no matter what they are watching or where. We’ve never been able to offer this level of sweeping yet highly focused reach before in such an effective and comprehensive way.”