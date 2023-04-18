Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Winners Selected for MIPFormats & MIPDoc Pitches

Kristin Brzoznowski 14 hours ago Top Stories


Show Must Go On has been selected as the winner of the 2023 MIPFormats Pitch, presented by MIPTV and FOX Alternative Entertainment (FAE), while Let Me Go Home won the MIPDoc Pitch.

The format pitch hailed from the Turkish company formatworkshop, which was presented with a prize of $5,000 for development. Formatworkshop also has the opportunity for Show Must Go On to be pitched to global buyers as part of FOX’s $100 million International Unscripted Format Fund.

From Ukraine’s Heroes Creative Studio, Let Me Go Home details one of the most terrifying parts of the Russian plan during the military invasion of Ukraine: the mass kidnapping of Ukrainian children approved on a state level.











