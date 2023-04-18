Mediawan Takes Majority Stake of Submarine

ADVERTISEMENT

Mediawan has acquired a majority stake of the Emmy Award-winning company Submarine, which develops and produces international scripted series, feature films, animation and documentaries.

Submarine owns the largest animation studio in the Netherlands and has a large roster of films and TV series made in collaboration with a network of acclaimed creators such as Leonardo Fasoli (Gomorrah, ZeroZeroZero), Richard Linklater, Tommy Pallotta, Douglas Rushkoff and Hisko Hulsing (Undone).

Submarine has produced the Emmy Award-winning documentary Bellingcat: Truth in a Post-Truth World, the Netflix original production Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press, Richard Linklater’s latest film Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood and the Amazon Prime Video series Undone by Bojack Horseman creators Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob Waksberg. Upcoming projects include The Kollective, written by Gomorrah and ZeroZeroZero showrunner Leonardo Fasoli and Maddalena Rvaglia, and Safe Harbor, an inspired-by-true-events crime series by Ozark co-creator Mark Williams.

“We are delighted to welcome within Mediawan a team as creative and renowned as the Submarine team,” said Elisabeth d’Arvieu, CEO of Mediawan Pictures. “Their expertise in all genres, particularly in adult animation and international series, and their appetite for co-productions is a real asset for the continuous development of our group.”

“We are thrilled about this new chapter in Submarine’s story,” added Femke Wolting and Bruno Felix, founders and managing directors of Submarine. “Joining forces with Mediawan opens up a wealth of opportunities, allowing us to tap into their extensive network, resources and industry-leading expertise. This exciting partnership will fuel our mission of producing groundbreaking and innovative films and series that resonate with global audiences.”