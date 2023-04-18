Merzigo Signs Monetization Deal with Medyapim

ADVERTISEMENT

Merzigo has inked a four-year monetization deal with Medyapim and all of its subsidiary companies to facilitate the global distribution of Turkish content.

The strategic partnership spans numerous regions, including Latin America, Africa and Asia, and includes an extensive range of over 20 language options.

“I am thrilled to announce our groundbreaking partnership with Medyapim, which represents a significant step forward in our mission to extend the global reach of Turkish content,” said Yigit Dogan Celik, chairman of Merzigo. “Our joint commitment is to providing diverse and exceptional programming to audiences around the world.”