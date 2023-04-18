Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Home / Top Stories / Merzigo Signs Monetization Deal with Medyapim

Merzigo Signs Monetization Deal with Medyapim

Jamie Stalcup 15 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Merzigo has inked a four-year monetization deal with Medyapim and all of its subsidiary companies to facilitate the global distribution of Turkish content.

The strategic partnership spans numerous regions, including Latin America, Africa and Asia, and includes an extensive range of over 20 language options.

“I am thrilled to announce our groundbreaking partnership with Medyapim, which represents a significant step forward in our mission to extend the global reach of Turkish content,” said Yigit Dogan Celik, chairman of Merzigo. “Our joint commitment is to providing diverse and exceptional programming to audiences around the world.”











Tags

About Jamie Stalcup

Jamie Stalcup is the associate editor of World Screen. She can be reached at jstalcup@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Fremantle Hires Global Sustainability Manager

Fremantle has appointed Katy Tallon to the role of global sustainability manager to expand the ambitions of its climate objectives.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2023 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.