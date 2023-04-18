ZDF Studios Installs Director of International Content Partnerships

ADVERTISEMENT

ZDF Studios is creating the new position of director of international content partnerships as part of the acquisitions and co-productions department.

Jeffrey Haverkamp will take on the new role effective May 1. He has held various positions at ZDF since 2002 and has been heading the program scheduling department for the broadcaster’s main program since 2008. ZDF was the most-watched TV channel in Germany for the 11th time in a row in 2022.

Haverkamp is tasked with initiatives to strengthen ZDF’s international programming partnerships, the exploration and initiation of framework and partnership agreements with new international programming partners of ZDF, and the evaluation of current programming offers with regard to the broadcaster’s programming needs. The position sits within the acquisitions and co-productions department. For the ZDF Studios Group, the creation of the new function is also intended to bolster the distribution business from the development and expansion of international content partnerships.

“In today’s highly dynamic market, strategic partnerships are increasingly important when it comes to producing content that is both attractive and relevant to audiences, while also being fundable and marketable internationally,” said Dr. Markus Schäfer, president and CEO of ZDF Studios. “Jeffrey Haverkamp has many years of experience in the market. He knows ZDF’s partners, processes and program requirements and has a corresponding network. Thanks to his close ties with ZDF decision-makers at all levels, he is the ideal person to fill this important position in order to negotiate international partnerships for ZDF’s programming needs.”

Haverkamp commented: “Strengthening international content partnerships is both an exciting and important task. I will explore the possibility of joint program development and financing for ZDF and then successfully implement it with the major international broadcasters and media houses.”