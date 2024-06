ADVERTISEMENT

Volker Lehmann is exiting as VP of acquisitions and co-productions at ZDF Studios, with Eva Kamin set to assume the role effective July 1.

Lehmann has been with ZDF Studios for more than three decades. He has been the head of ZDF acquisitions and co-productions department since 2013, negotiating scripted and doc buys and co-pros for ZDF and buying content for its family channels, including ARTE, 3sat, Phoenix and ZDFneo.

Kamin succeeds Lehmann next month. She has been with ZDF Studios since 2006, moving to the acquisitions and co-pros segment in 2011.

“We are delighted to have Eva Kamin as our new head of department,” said Dr Markus Schäfer, president and CEO of ZDF Studios. “She has many years of knowledge of the market, ZDF’s partners and excellent relationships with international business partners. As a media lawyer, she is the ideal person for this position to negotiate international program acquisitions and partnerships that meet the programming needs of the ZDF network. At the same time, we would like to thank Volker Lehmann for his many years of service as an experienced international program buyer and head of department. With his commercial and programming expertise and his personality, he has earned the respect of all our business partners.”

Commenting on her new role, Kamin said, “I am delighted to have been entrusted with this important and exciting role. In today’s highly dynamic market environment, the negotiation of program acquisitions and international co-productions, as well as framework agreements and partnerships, is becoming increasingly important. I look forward to working with my team to contribute to ZDF’s success.”