ADVERTISEMENT

Peacock has clinched a deal to be the home of the USL Super League, a new Division One professional women’s soccer league beginning play in the U.S. this summer.

USL Super League kicks off August 17 and 18. All 115 matches (regular season and playoffs) will be available to stream on Peacock. The new league encompasses eight clubs: Brooklyn FC, Carolina Ascent FC, Dallas Trinity FC, DC Power FC, Fort Lauderdale United FC, Lexington SC, Spokane Zephyr FC and Tampa Bay Sun FC.

As part of a wider deal with NBCUniversal, additional USL leagues and properties will leverage NBC Sports Next’s SportsEngine Play streaming service and digital products.

“We are thrilled to partner with NBCUniversal and Peacock to provide a world-class viewing experience for USL Super League fans across the country,” said Amanda Vandervort, USL Super League’s president. “NBC Sports and Peacock have raised the bar for soccer coverage in the United States, and their commitment to the USL Super League is a testament to what we are building. It affirms the Super League’s integral role in elevating women’s soccer and bringing more opportunities for players, coaches and fans in the women’s game. Our matches will be easily accessible for fans in one place, and we look forward to working with Peacock to build the Super League into a global leader both on and off the field, while also partnering with NBC Sports Next’s SportsEngine Play to reach millions of young athletes and their families.”

“We’re extremely proud to be expanding our relationship with the USL, which focuses not only on reaching their passionate and supportive fans but also creating more access to great soccer competition for new audiences who love to play and watch the game, especially young people and their families,” said Will McIntosh, president of NBC Sports Next. “The USL will be a great complement to an already robust live sports offering on Peacock and SportsEngine Play, not to mention the training and development content included as part of a SportsEngine Play subscription.”