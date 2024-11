ADVERTISEMENT

NBC and Peacock will deliver coverage of The Snow League, the winter sports league for snowboarding and freeskiing launched by Shaun White.

The Snow League’s inaugural event takes place March 7-8, 2025. The four events of the league’s first season will air live on Peacock, with encore presentations on NBC.

“I’m so excited about this partnership for The Snow League with NBC Sports,” said White. “This collaboration will showcase the incredible talent in snowboarding and freeskiing and bring the thrill of the competition to a whole new level. We hope to inspire the next generation of athletes, and there is no better platform to help showcase our athletes and their stories than NBC Sports.”

“Shaun White is a true icon and his vision for The Snow League has us excited for this next evolution in our long-time partnership,” said Joe Gesue, senior VP of NBC Olympics & Paralympics programming and executive editor. “This innovative new venture will showcase top snowboarding and freeskiing athletes at iconic venues around the world, giving world-class competitors a much-deserved spotlight and help us all build momentum heading into what promises to be a magical 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina.”

Omer Atesmen, CEO of The Snow League, added: “We are thrilled to partner with NBC Sports, a network synonymous with delivering world-class sports programming to millions of viewers nationwide. This agreement marks a major milestone in our mission to establish a new platform for elite winter sports competition. NBC Sports’ unmatched expertise in sports broadcasting and storytelling is a perfect match to showcase The Snow League’s innovative format of dramatic head-to-head contests, set at iconic locations across the globe.”