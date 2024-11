ADVERTISEMENT

Adsmovil has released the FAST channels Romance and Suspenso in Spanish on Roku, Fire TV, Android, iOS and Apple TV.

Romance offers a collection of films and TV series that explore love and relationships, from tales of first loves to complex narratives. It offers a variety of genres, including romance, drama, mystery and comedy.

Suspenso features a range of programs with adrenaline-pumping action and suspense, with content covering dangerous chases, intricate detective stories, battles between good and evil, mystical tales and high-profile premieres.

The channels’ programming is also available in English and Spanish via Nuestra.TV’s AVOD platform.

“With the launch of Romance and Suspenso, we now offer a diverse range of programming that caters to Hispanics across acculturation levels, languages and media preferences,” said Alberto Pardo, president and founder of Adsmovil. “We know that Hispanics enjoy FAST channels, so making the programming available in both FAST channels and our AVOD offering ensures that we engage Hispanics in their preferred method of content consumption, and in their favored language.”