The nine nominees for the 21st Unifrance TV Export Awards have been revealed, with the winners set to be announced on December 16 at the Trianon in Paris during the PROCIREP French Television Producer Awards ceremony.

In the animation category, the contenders are APC Kids’ Jade Armor, MIAM! distribution’s Brazen and season three of Xilam Animation’s Zig & Sharko. Last year, the winner was MIAM’s Edmond & Lucy.

In the documentary category, the nominees are Eiffel Tower: Building the Impossible from France tv distribution, Russia: Indoctrination of a Nation from Newen Connect and D-Day: 100 Days for Freedom from ZED. ARTE’s The Latest Secrets of Hieroglyphs took the win last year.

The nominees for fiction are Banijay Rights’’Marie-Antoinette, Newen Connect’s Cat’s Eyes and STUDIOCANAL’s Of Money and Blood. Newen took the win last year for HIP.

Nominated programs are determined by the program’s sales, with winners determined by a vote of international buyers invited to the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Le Havre.