Iain Coyle and Joe McVey, former commissioners at UKTV/Dave, have launched Square Pears, a comedy content creation label, in partnership with Nest Productions.

Square Pears will focus on producing comedy and entertainment content for brands, influencers and traditional broadcast media. Coyle and McVey will use their extensive network of contacts to bring their expertise to a wide range of platforms.

Coyle was most recently head of comedy at UKTV/Dave. McVey was most recently director of development for Jack Whitehall’s Jackpot Productions.

Square Pears is partnered with Nest Productions, with Derek Drennan and Stew Batt as managing directors and Marisa Erftemeijer as head of production.

“I’m super excited to team up again with Iain because making people laugh is the best job in the world; I don’t care what billionaire nepo-babies claim,” McVey said. “We’re really looking forward to bringing a funny and entertaining angle to different types of content and eating too many Colin the Caterpillars in brainstorms.”

“At Nest, we go by the mantra ‘to make good shows with good people,’” Drennan noted. Joe and Iain are just that. They bring brilliant ideas, dedication to their craft and a good dose of fun to everything they work on. And Colin the Caterpillar cakes are a fantastic bonus—other bug-themed cakes are available. We can’t wait to help bring their style of funny and hugely entertaining shows to the screen. We all need to laugh, and these two really are the best in the business.”

Coyle added, “What Joe said, and I’d like the to thank the good people at Nest for sorting out our back office because, frankly, Excel brings us both out in hives.”