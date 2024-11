ADVERTISEMENT

The BBC has recommissioned Two Brothers Pictures’ comedy Dinosaur after the series won two prizes at the BAFTA Scotland Awards.

Produced by Two Brothers Pictures in association with All3Media International, season one followed an autistic woman in her 30s who adored her life living with her sister and best friend Evie. When Evie rushed into an engagement after just six weeks and made Nina her maid of honor, Nina had to reconcile with her sister’s impulsive decision and grapple with what it meant to be a maid of honor. This led her on a journey of self-discovery, exploring her own love interest and even considering moving away from her hometown for a job promotion.

The season one cast included Ashley Storrie, Kat Ronney (The Royal Mob), David Carlyle (It’s a Sin), Greg Hemphill (Still Game), Sally Howitt (River City), Lorn Macdonald (BEATS, The Lazarus Project, Bridgerton), Danny Ashok (Roadkill, Capital) and Sanjeev Kohli (Still Game).

At the BAFTA Scotland Awards, Storrie and Matilda Curtis won the writer film/television award, and Storrie also took home the audience award for favorite Scot on screen.

Production on a second 6×30-minute series will begin in 2025 for BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and BBC Scotland.

Sarah Hammond, executive producer of Dinosaur and chief creative officer of Two Brothers Pictures, said, “Wow. We are beyond grateful to be celebrating the wonderful double whammy of news that is Dinosaur’s BAFTA wins alongside the greenlight on series two. This show is so close to our hearts at Two Brothers, and we are so thrilled for Ashley and Matilda, whose hard work and talent have been justly recognized with this double win. Thank you to BAFTA, the BBC and all those involved for championing our little show–pinky hugs all round!”

“What a joy to be bringing the BAFTA award-winning Dinosaur back for a second series,” commented Louise Thornton, head of commissioning at BBC Scotland. “The whole team both in front of and behind the camera have created a warm, funny and poignant series, and we’re delighted their hard work has been recognized by the industry with these award wins. Audiences loved getting to know Nina, played so brilliantly by Ashley, and being invited into her world with all its twists and turns. We’re excited to find out where Nina’s journey has taken her and her family and friends in series two.”

Jon Petrie, director of BBC Comedy, noted, “Nina’s world has so much more to offer, and it’s a joy to dive back in alongside Ashley and Matilda. Their dedication to Dinosaur has made it something truly special. Huge thanks to everyone at Two Brothers for making this possible. We can’t wait to continue this journey.”

“I’m dead chuffed that the amazing team that brought series one to life has been recognized by our peers in the Scottish film and television industry, and I’m so excited that we’re getting to share more of Nina and her family’s journey,” Storrie said. “Who knows, there might be actual dinosaurs this time round…”

Curtis added, “I’m so grateful for the chance to get back into Nina’s world again for series two. Dinosaur is the best cast and crew working at the top of their game, and I’m over the moon the show has been recognized by BAFTA Scotland!”