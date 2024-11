ADVERTISEMENT

All3Media International is set to attend ATF with a diverse slate featuring documentaries, natural history programming, dramas, entertainment formats and much more.

Included in its factual offering are two natural history programs from Silverback Films. Parenthood, filmed over a three-year period across six continents, reveals the extreme lengths animal parents go to in order to ensure the survival of their young.

“As family-friendly content, the universal themes of parenting and childhood will resonate deeply across Asia,” says Ziran (Tony) Tang, VP of sales for Asia at All3Media International. “We’re confident this series will appeal to both commercial platforms and public broadcasters.”

Silverback Films’ David Attenborough: Ocean, in which Sir David Attenborough exposes the biggest problems facing our oceans, is also on offer. In addition to exposing the problems, Attenborough shares how there is an opportunity for marine life to recover on a scale no one alive has ever seen before.

Additional natural history titles on the slate are Wild Winter and Predator Countdown, both from Wildbear Entertainment. Wild Winter, produced for France 5, introduces viewers to the animals that not only survive but thrive in seemingly uninhabitable sub-zero climates. Predator Countdown, produced for RTL, journeys across Africa, Australia, North America and South America to capture the raw power and tenacity of some of nature’s most remarkable predators.

The All3Media International factual portfolio also features Becoming Madonna, an immersive documentary from Optomen for Sky Documentaries that charts Madonna’s rise to superstardom through rare, unseen/unheard audio and visual archival materials; Jesus: Crown of Thorns, a four-parter from Nutopia for Fox Nation that brings the story of one of the most significant figures in history to life; and Trump: The Criminal Conspiracy Case, a documentary from 72 Films for the BBC that follows the biggest criminal case against Donald Trump.

Two series from superstar chef Gordon Ramsay are also featured as part of All3Media International’s ATF lineup: Kitchen Nightmares USA and Future Food Stars Australia.

Scripted formats available from All3Media International include Step Dave, a comedy drama from South Pacific Pictures, and Accused, a drama from RSJ Films.

All3Media International’s lineup of scripted formats have already found success across Asia, with Kafas, the Indian adaptation of The Forge’s Dark Money; Marzi, the Indian version of Two Brothers Pictures’ Liar; season two of Mithya, the Indian iteration of Two Brothers Pictures’ Cheat; and Miss S, a Chinese adaptation of Every Cloud Productions’ period detective drama Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries.

The drama offering is led by The Gold, a crime drama inspired by the 1983 Brink’s-Mat robbery from Tannadice Pictures and Objective Fiction. Starring Hugh Bonneville and Dominic Cooper, the series is returning soon with a second six-part season.

Also part of the drama catalog are Matchbox Pictures’ Critical Incident, delving into the complex world of policing, and Snowed-In Productions’ Joan, telling the true story of a notorious U.K. jewel thief. The latter stars Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner and debuted on ITV and The CW earlier this year.

On the entertainment format front, All3Media International is showcasing The Traitors, which has already found success in the region with deals in India and Korea. The company is also presenting The Anonymous, which comes from Studio Lambert, behind hits such as The Circle, Squid Game: The Challenge and The Traitors’ U.K. and U.S. versions.

“ATF is a key event for us every year, and we’re thrilled to be here with our full Asia team, ready to connect with clients from across the region,” Tang says.

Sabrina Duguet, executive VP for the Asia Pacific at All3Media International, added, “2024 has proved to be a fantastic year in Asia, with The Traitors traveling to India and Korea, as well as the continued success of our scripted formats across the region. ATF is always an important event in our market calendar, and we’re looking forward to presenting another exciting slate packed with unmissable premium titles. Whether buyers are looking for proven scripted and unscripted formats to adapt locally or acclaimed finished series such as the star-studded drama Joan and powerful natural history narrated by the globally renowned David Attenborough, our portfolio offers a wide, multi-genre selection to suit all tastes, requirements and target audiences.”