Executives from All3Media International are at Series Mania with a “three-pronged approach” of connecting with producing partners; meeting with French, German and Italian broadcasters; and executing on a wider PR strategy.

Maartje Horchner, executive VP of content, says the core focus has been “meeting with producers, writers, funding bodies and broadcasters and seeing what is being developed on their slates. We’re curious about what is exciting creatives, and we usually know it when we see it. We’re looking for a mixture of crime-related dramas, family-friendly series and the one gem we haven’t found yet is in the romantic-comedy genre. Tone and balance are key; it’s not easy to get it right, but we’ve already seen glimpses of genius!”

For Stephen Driscoll, executive VP of EMEA sales, the aim has been “meeting the French, and several German and Italian, broadcasters for discussions about possible co-production and also to follow-up meetings after the London TV Screenings week. We have time at Series Mania to elaborate on the nuances of the slate that we present to these key buyers.”

Rachel Glaister, executive VP of press, brands and marketing, added, “We generally have series playing in the Festival to local audiences, which Series Mania does a fabulous job at attracting—and getting the related talent interviewed by the attending consumer press. Producers are also regularly pitched for trade interviews and to attend to glimpse how the European market works for genre sales. And we encourage our younger producers to enter the Co-Production Pitching Competition—always a good session.”

Horchner touts the event as “a great place to meet with mostly European-based creative partners. Meetings are short and to the point, but there is also space for longer meetings if needed.”

She adds that “it’s a very focused event, and though numbers are growing, there is a common cause in quality drama.”

“Series Mania has become a fantastic opportunity to meet with broadcasters and producers, furthering content-development conversations from content launched at London TV Screenings,” Driscoll says. “There are indications that there was a more global attendance this year in Lille. For example, several Festival and other service industries that would historically attend MIPTV in April seem to have chosen Lille as their preferred alternative—but of course, this is focused for drama.”