At MIPCOM, All3Media International is set to highlight a raft of new and returning dramas, among other titles.

The company’s catalog features the new Sophie Turner-led drama Joan. Inspired by the life of a notorious U.K. jewel thief, the show from Snowed-In Productions “is exhilarating, emotional and buzzy, with a host of premium partners attached,” including The CW and Stan, says Julie Dowding, senior VP for Australia and New Zealand at All3Media International.

In the four-part psychological thriller Dead and Buried from Three River Fiction and Vico Films, a woman’s brief encounter with the man convicted of the murder of her brother 20 years prior reignites her thirst for vengeance.

Buffalo Pictures’ Out There stars Martin Clunes as a father whose peaceful rural life with his son is interrupted by threatening outside forces and explores “the universal question of how to protect what you love,” Dowding says.

“Our catalog is always brimming with high-quality, compelling storytelling that explores universal themes,” Dowding notes.

Lizzy Ribeiro, sales executive for the Middle East, Israel and Africa, says, “We’re always looking to find creative ways to bring audiences our diverse, multi-genre slate.”

All3Media International is also spotlighting Parenthood, a natural history series about raising children.

“Narrated by David Attenborough, it focuses on the incredible stories of devotion, ingenuity and sacrifice of animals to ensure the survival of their young,” says Ribeiro.

FBI True has seven seasons on offer, immersing viewers in the world of real FBI agents through 70 stand-alone episodes. “All of these are produced within the last three years and include cases such as Whitey Bulger, the Boston Marathon Bombing and the Waco Massacre,” Ribeiro explains.

Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars has new seasons from the U.S. and Australia, in which Gordon Ramsay competes with another industry titan, as well as new episodes from the U.K.

Marking the television debut of filmmaker Ben Wheatley is Generation Z, a darkly comic thriller that promises a bold, coming-of-age tale set in today’s bizarre world. The series is coming soon to Channel 4.

Justin Kurzel’s Exposure is a psychological thriller starring Alice Englert as Jacs, a photographer grappling with the grief of losing her friends while confronting a shadowy past. Critical Incident, from Matchbox Pictures, offers a take on real-life juvenile justice in Western Sydney, while Captivated and The Night Caller are two four-part thrillers filled with twists and turns.

Local adaptations from All3Media International’s thriller catalog include Informant, the German version of Neal Street’s political thriller The Informer, as well as Two Brothers Pictures’ Boat Story and The Tourist, with Indian versions of both currently in development.

All3Media International’s detective slate will welcome Ellis. Viewers can also expect new seasons of detective dramas like Black Snow, Black Sands, Brokenwood Mysteries, Dalgliesh, Ridley and Mystery Road. Returning favorites include the coming-of-age drama Boarders, the domestic thriller The Ex-Wife and the heartwarming All Creatures Great and Small, now back for a fifth season.