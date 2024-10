ADVERTISEMENT

Leading Distribution Partners’ lineup includes holiday-themed fare, with titles such as Santa Who, Christmas with the Singhs and Hanukkah on the Rocks.

“These titles stand out for their relatable characters, universal themes of love, friendship and holiday magic and a unique mix of Christmas and Hanukkah stories that appeal to audiences around the world,” says Gavin Reardon, president of global distribution. “Each film offers feel-good entertainment while celebrating the diversity of holiday traditions, making them ideal for broadcasters and streaming platforms looking to enhance their seasonal lineups with globally appealing content.”

The company’s slate also features mysteries, including Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans; romantic comedies, such as Legend of the Lost Locket; and thrillers, among them Devil on Campus: The Larry Ray Story.

“Our mission at MIPCOM is to showcase our rich variety of content and establish lasting partnerships while delivering top-quality entertainment to diverse markets,” Reardon says.