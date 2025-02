ADVERTISEMENT

Two Hallmark holiday titles, Christmas with the Singhs and Hanukkah on the Rocks, and a Lifetime thriller, The Girl Locked Upstairs: The Tanya Kach Story, lead off the slate from Leading Distribution Partners.

“Christmas with the Singhs and Hanukkah on the Rocks are both wonderful holiday romance movies, with unique, fun and original perspectives that highlight how, regardless of how different we are, celebrating the holidays is universal,” says Gavin Reardon, president of global distribution.

Meanwhile, Reardon calls The Girl Locked Upstairs: The Tanya Kach Story “a terrifying true story about one girl’s desperate ordeal.” He adds, “It was the number one film on Hulu the month of January.”

Ultimately, Leading Distribution Partners plans to deliver eight to ten titles across all TV-movies genres every year.

“Over the past year, Leading Distribution Partners has seen remarkable growth in the global market, successfully bringing our TV movies to new audiences across continents,” says Reardon.