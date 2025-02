ADVERTISEMENT

CBS has renewed nine additional series for the 2025-2026 broadcast season, including the hit comedy Ghosts, which landed a two-season order.

Ghosts delivers nearly 11 million multiplatform viewers with streaming alone up 9 percent year over year. Ghosts is produced by CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

The renewed CBS original series include Tracker, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Hollywood Squares, Elsbeth, Fire Country, NCIS, NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney.

Previous series orders for the 2025-2026 season include Matlock, Sheriff Country, Blue Boston (w.t.), The Road, Survivor and The Amazing Race. The original FBI series was formerly renewed through the 2026-2027 broadcast season.

This brings the total number of series ordered for the 2025-2026 season to 16.

“This season, our new and returning series continue to showcase CBS as the leader in launching and programming the biggest hits with mass appeal for broadcast and streaming viewers,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “These returning shows represent a mix of long-standing hits and a new generation of fan favorites. In collaboration with our extraordinarily talented partners in front of and behind the camera, we look forward to delivering another successful season.”