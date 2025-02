ADVERTISEMENT

FilmRise is showcasing the long-running true-crime documentary series Forensic Files, in which evidence and interviews with experts help solve real crimes, disease outbreaks and accidents worldwide.

“Forensic Files is a total hit, with its compelling true-crime stories and easy-to-binge format, making it perfect for viewers everywhere,” says Melissa Wohl, executive VP of global distribution partnerships and sales.

Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction (X-Factor) features supernatural mysteries and lets the audience decide what is fact or fiction. “Its global cult following can’t get enough,” Wohl says.

The scripted sci-fi series Z Nation follows a group of survivors in the wake of a zombie apocalypse. “Z Nation is a zombie lover’s dream, keeping horror fans around the world hooked and coming back for more,” says Wohl.

“We want to collaborate even more with content rightsholders who are eager to harness our extensive digital reach to maximize revenue in U.S. and international markets,” Wohl says.