Nippon TV’s ATF slate features an array of formats, including Silent Library, Secret Makeover and Colors of Sisterhood.

Silent Library sees six players sit at a public library table and pick one card each, with the person who selects the skull mark card having to endure a bizarre punishment while staying silent.

The scripted format Secret Makeover follows a top fashion coordinator who styles her clients and turns their lives around. It “blends style, mystery and suspense into an unforgettable success story,” says Tom Miyauchi, head of formats.

Colors of Sisterhood, another scripted format, takes inspiration from Little Women and centers on four sisters with different personalities and views on romance. “The series explores the universal question of whether love is necessary for a happy life,” Miyauchi says.

“We are eager to connect with potential co-production partners and new buyers at this year’s final major market,” he adds.