ADVERTISEMENT

Nippon TV’s Man or Mannequin? is a high-stakes, team-based game show in which celebrity contestants race against time to find mannequins hidden throughout the city.

“The series is fun and entertaining as teammates become rivals, using their knowledge of each other’s strategies to outwit and outplay one another in determining what is real or fake,” says Tom Miyauchi, head of formats.

Inspired by an existing police unit in Tokyo, the scripted format Going Home follows a unit of the Metropolitan Police Department that is tasked with identifying nameless bodies and returning them to their families and partners. “Going Home taps into the global appetite for powerful female protagonists as the lead of the story, a trend that has proven to be successful,” Miyauchi says.

The Nippon TV scripted format Secret Makeover blends style, mystery and suspense. The series follows a top fashion coordinator who styles her clients from head to toe, turning their lives around while working to help cover up their flaws and scandals. “The universal theme of personal reinvention makes this story relatable to audiences across the globe while immersing them in the world of high fashion,” says Sayako Aoki, head of scripted at Nippon TV. She adds, “Secret Makeover stands out by combining the glamour of fashion with the intrigue of personal transformation and hidden scandals.”

The unscripted format Unstoppable is a new studio game show in which challengers relentlessly push themselves to break their limits, with a cash prize waiting for those who succeed. With around ten players competing across three missions, the most unstoppable challenger in each becomes the winner. As the difficulty increases, so does the cash prize.

“We look forward to meeting new partners and buyers as we continue to expand our international footprint,” Miyauchi says.