FOX has unveiled its midseason schedule, with Going Dutch, Doc and Kitchen Nightmares: Road to Super Bowl LIX to bow and The Floor, The Masked Singer, Animal Control and Hell’s Kitchen to return.

The January schedule kicks off with the return of Hell’s Kitchen on Thursday, January 2, at 8 p.m. and the season three premiere of Joel McHale’s Animal Control at 9 p.m. The new Denis Leary workplace comedy Going Dutch, following an arrogant, loudmouth U.S. Army colonel who is reassigned to the Netherlands, will follow at 9:30 p.m. The colonel is punished with a command position at the least important army base in world, notable for its Michelin-starred commissary, top-notch bowling alley, lavender-infused laundry and the only fromagerie in the U.S. Armed Forces. He tries to reinstate discipline and professionalism with the help of the base’s previous interim leader, who just happens to be his estranged daughter.

On Tuesday, January 7, Kitchen Nightmares: Road to Super Bowl LIX will bow at 8 p.m. The episodes will lead up to the big game in New Orleans, where local eateries in crisis must rely on Gordon Ramsay’s expertise to get up and running by the time football fans come to town. The new medical drama Doc, starring Molly Parker (House of Cards) will follow at 9 p.m. It centers on Dr. Amy Larsen, a chief of internal medicine who suffers a brain injury that erases the last eight years of her memory. The accident leaves her with no recollection of the patients she’s treated, colleagues she’s crossed, the soulmate she divorced, the man she now loves and the tragedy that caused her to push everyone away.

On Wednesday, January 8, season three of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test will debut at 8 p.m. and run for two hours. In the new season, 16 celebrity recruits—including Stephen Baldwin, Denise Richards, the original Bachelorette Trista Sutter, various Olympians, Super Bowl champions and elite athletes—will train in Wales, home to the British Special Forces Selection.

9-1-1: Lone Star and Rescue HI-Surf will return on Monday, January 20, at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively. This will lead up to the series finale of 9-1-1: Lone Star on Monday, February 3.

FOX’s Super Week will begin after Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9. Immediately after the game, season three of The Floor will debut. A special episode of Rescue: HI Surf will take place in Hawaii’s North Shore on February 10 at 9 p.m. Later that week, on February 12, The Masked Singer will return for season 13 at 8 p.m., and The Floor will move to its regular time slot at 9 p.m.

The next day, on February 13, Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef will return for a fourth season, followed by the new Thursday night comedy block of Animal Control and Going Dutch.