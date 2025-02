ADVERTISEMENT

The Super Bowl has again broken ratings records in the U.S., with this year’s game landing more than 127 million viewers across FOX, FOX Deportes, Telemundo and Tubi, according to Nielsen data.

Super Bowl LIX on Sunday saw the Philadelphia Eagles triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs. The game landed an average household rating of 41.7 and combined household share of 83. The peak average audience hit 137.7 million viewers. Viewership was up 3.2 percent from last year. Tubi alone hit 15.5 million peak concurrent streaming viewers and a 13.6 million average minute audience.

The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, featuring Kendrick Lamar, scored 133.5 million viewers across television and digital platforms, also setting a record.

FOX and Tubi generated over $800 million in gross revenue from advertising sales across all platforms for their coverage.

“The clear winners Sunday night were the Eagles, the NFL and FOX,” said Lachlan Murdoch, executive chair and CEO of Fox Corporation. “Congratulations to our teams at FOX Sports and Tubi for a record-breaking and historic Super Bowl LIX, the most-watched, most-streamed, and most successful Super Bowl ever.”