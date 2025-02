ADVERTISEMENT

Apple and Hulu alum Pete Distad has been named CEO of the recently announced FOX direct-to-consumer streaming platform.

Distad transitions to FOX from his most recent role as CEO of Venu Sports. Distad will report to Paul Cheesbrough, CEO of Tubi Media Group, and will assume oversight of all aspects of the upcoming platform.

Prior to Venu, Distad worked at Apple from 2013 to 2023, where he was responsible for the business, operations and global distribution for video, sports and Apple TV+. Before Apple, he served as the senior VP of marketing and distribution on the executive team at Hulu from 2007 to 2013 and was part of the original Hulu launch group.

Cheesbrough commented, “Pete is a proven leader with deep experience in consumer products, and we’re thrilled to have him join the team to lead this new platform. His track record of innovation, execution and building world-class streaming products speaks for itself, and we’re confident that under his leadership, we will deliver a best-in-class service that showcases FOX’s premium content and brands.”

“I’m excited to bring FOX’s leading sports news, and entertainment content to audiences outside the traditional pay-TV bundle for the first time via an all-new streaming platform,” said Distad. “Working closely with our content, distribution and platform partners, we’re going to build and grow a differentiated viewing experience for consumers to access their favorite FOX programming.”