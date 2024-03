ADVERTISEMENT

Among the titles FOX Entertainment Global is bringing to MIPTV, its Joel McHale-led comedy Animal Control has two full seasons available.

A Perfect Match, starring Lena Klenke (Blackout) and Toby Sebastian (Game of Thrones), tells the true story of the journey that brought tennis stars Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi together.

The cooking competition Next Level Chef, featuring Gordon Ramsay, takes place on a stage over three stories high, with each floor containing a different kitchen. “We continue to strategically expand FOX Entertainment Global’s slate with high-quality, globally appealing live-action and animated series, formats, documentaries and movies,” notes Simona Argenti, senior VP of content sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“Our roster of top content embodies our intent to provide international buyers with curated and deliberate options,” adds Argenti.