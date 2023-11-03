Friday, November 3, 2023
French TV Export Awards Nominees Unveiled

Jamie Stalcup 3 hours ago


Unifrance has unveiled nine nominees across animation, documentary and fiction for its 20th TV Export Awards, which will take place on December 11.

Nominees in the animation category are Cyber Group Studios for season two of Gigantosaurus, MIAM! distribution for Edmond and Lucy and Millimages for season four of Molang.

In the documentary category, nominees are ARTE Distribution for The Latest Secrets of Hieroglyphs, France tv distribution for Apocalypse: The Fall of Hitler and Terranoa for Jurassic Cash.

Up for the fiction award are France tv distribution for Vortex, Newen Connect for season two of HIP and STUDIOCANAL for Infiniti.

Nominated programs are determined by each title’s hourly sales. The winners in each category are selected by the vote of international buyers invited to the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Biarritz.











